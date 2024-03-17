Caravans destroyed in early morning blaze at Cudmirrah

Police and Rural Fire Service investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed two caravans and damaged several structures in Cudmirrah on Saturday morning.
However Inspector Bradley Collins from the Shoalhaven RFS said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.
RFS crews were called to the fire in the Lakeside Caravan Park about 4am and found two caravans and their connected annexes alight.
"First arriving crews have done an outstanding job to protect people and property and to fully appreciate the potential of this fire," said RFS Superintendent Matthew Reeves.
"Updated reports of the fire's rapid spread resulted in the immediate escalation of our response, which limited further loses."
Inspector Collins said the permanent onsite caravans were side by side.
Two people were staying in one of the caravans and escaped uninjured, while the other van was empty at the time.
Volunteers on10 RFS appliances from stations including Cudmirrah, Sussex Inlet, Wandandian, Milton, Tomerong, St Georges Basin, Basin View and Vincentia attended the fire, and stopped it spreading to neighbouring vans.
They were supported by Fire and Rescue NSW.
Inspector Collins said fires in caravan parks could be tricky, because vans were typically close together allowing fire to spread quickly.
"They are in close proximity, so fire can spread quite quickly through heat transfer," he said.
Fire fighters managed to contain the fire to the two caravans, but that heat transfer resulted in other caravans suffering minor damage, Inspector Collins said.
Police and paramedics also attended the scene to support operations.
