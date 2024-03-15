Prepare for delays as work starts on Jervis Bay Road intersection

Motorists can expect delays around the intersection of the Princes Highway and Jervis Bay Road at Falls Creek from Monday, March 18, as upgrade work starts.
Work will include safety barrier installation, vegetation clearing, relocation of utilities, construction of temporary pavement and driveway access, as well as investigation work.
It will be carried out between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, from March 18 to Thursday April 11, and from Monday to Tuesday April 29 and 30, weather permitting.
Night work will also be carried out between 6pm and 7am Monday to Thursday nights for up to 17 shifts between Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, April 30, again weather permitting.
However there will be no work carried out over the Easter break from Friday, March 29 to Monday April 1.
Partial lane and shoulder closures and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h might be in place during work for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an additional five minutes travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
