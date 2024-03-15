South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

St Georges Basin man arrested over shots fired at Denham Beach

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a man in St Georges Basin over shots fired at Denhams Beach earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.