St Georges Basin man arrested over shots fired at Denham Beach

Police have arrested a man in St Georges Basin over shots fired at Denhams Beach earlier this year.
And a second man is still being sought over the incident.
About 3.30pm on Friday, January 12, police responded to reports of shots fired near Beach Road, Denhams Beach, about 6km from Batemans Bay.
A sawn-off firearm was seized and taken for forensic examination.
Strike Force Implant was established to investigate, and about 8.30am on Thursday, March 14, officers attached to the South Coast Regional Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant at a home in Bruce Street, St Georges Basin.
A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Nowra Police Station.
Police allegedly seized a gel blaster rifle, shotgun ammunition, a cannabis plant and mobile phone for forensic examination.
The man was charged with firing a firearm in a manner likely injure persons, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, using a stolen firearm or firearm, possessing ammunition without a licence or authority, and unlicensed driving.
He was refused bail to appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, March 25.
