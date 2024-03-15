Women in Business scholarships recognise two exceptional applicants

Kitty Brooker from Clutter Cat and Emily Humphries from Be You Ballroom are the winners of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber's Women in Business Scholarship.
The two exceptional women stood out among a pool of talented applicants after demonstrating outstanding dedication and passion for their respective businesses.
The founder of Clutter Cat, Kitty impressed the selection committee with her innovative approach to decluttering and organising spaces.
Her commitment to helping people create a harmonious environment aligned perfectly with the mission of the Women in Business Scholarship.
The owner of Be You Ballroom, Emily captivated the judges with her passion for dance and empowering women through movement.
Her vision of creating a safe and inclusive space for individuals to express themselves through dance was inspiring.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe congratulated Kitty and Emily on their scholarships,.
"It is truly inspiring to see such dedicated and talented women excel in their businesses," Ms Tribe said.
"Kitty and Emily are shining examples of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our community forward.
"We are proud to support them in their endeavors and look forward to seeing their continued success."
The Women in Business Scholarship aims to empower women in the Shoalhaven region to achieve their business goals through financial support and mentorship opportunities.
This year's winners will receive a monetary award to further invest in their businesses and access to a network of experienced mentors in the business community.
More information on the Women in Business scholarship and other Shoalhaven Business Chamber initiatives can be found here.
