Review reveals records were broken in the 150th anniversary Nowra Show

Following the successful 150th anniversary Nowra Show in February, the committee has continued to be active, reflecting on that event.
A barbecue was held recently at the showground, when many of the volunteers were thanked for their contributions.
President James Thomson paid tribute to the hundreds of people who year after year, worked enthusiastically to ensure the agricultural show tradition continued in the Shoalhaven.
The committee then held its regular meeting when there were detailed reports from all sections of the show.
Without exception, they expressed delight at the overall result of the show, and there were suggestions of various records.
Vice-president Imogen Clarke reported on the impressive new website, and the impact of social media with 75,000 people being reached over the show weekend.
While that had been innovative, the show had also been supported by the traditional media including newspapers that had been reporting on the show for the whole 150 years.
New to Nowra this year had been the Hawkesbury Working Kelpie Dog and Marlie Stud Draught Horse demonstrations that had been well received, and they will be considered for future shows.
Organised by experienced teams of stewards, the various cattle and horse sections were well supported and provided highlights for those who liked to admire the livestock.
A popular attraction for more than 20 years, the dog high jump was particularly enjoyed by the NSW Governor, Margaret Beazley who was on hand to perform the official opening.
For much of its life the show had been dominated by the older generation, but the committee was delighted at the popularity of the Young Farmer Challenge and the hay-making demonstration presented by younger folk on the Saturday evening.
The pavilion attracted more than 3,500 entries, and those who won the commemorative medallions will long remember the 2024 show.
In the meantime, the tireless secretary Robyn Nelson has been thanking the local businesses and individuals that sponsored events and provided support to all aspects of the program.
Although the annual meeting will soon be held with new office-bearers appointed, the anniversary year will continue with a Nowra Show reunion being planned for Saturday, October 19.
Organisers hope to attract those who love everything that the show offers, along with representatives of families that have been involved for generations.
That occasion will see the launch of a three-volume history, "150 Years of Showtime", that has been researched and written by local historian, Alan Clark, AM.
Over the past three years, he has devoted himself to learning about each and every Nowra Show by reading minute books, newspaper reports and other sources for the history that will include pages on the 2024 event.
Those interested in attending the reunion or purchasing a copy of the history should contact Nowra Show Society, PO Box 494, Nowra 2541, email info@nowrashow.org.au.
