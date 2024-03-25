Kangaroo Valley local to compete in new season of Alone Australia

The latest season of Alone Australia will hit television screens this week with Kangaroo Valley local Mike among the 2024 cast, could a Shoalhaven resident take out the competition two years in a row?
Last year's winner, rewilding facilitator from the Shoalhaven Gina Chick, took out the series with an emotional win as she outlasted competitors.
And Mike believed he has what it takes for the upcoming season.
Braving the wilderness, secluded on New Zealand's south island, participants were entirely isolated and exposed to the elements.
Trained to use camera equipment, ensuring no camera crews accompanied competitors, they fended for themselves, aiming to outlast their competition while facing dehydration, starvation, rain, snow, freezing subantarctic fronts and more.
Mike is a resilience coach when home in Kangaroo Valley, and said he signed up to Alone Australia to continue his own personal growth.
(Contestant surnames have been withheld at the request of show producers).
"To me it was an opportunity to challenge myself, practise true resilience training and continue to grow into a person that I really learn to love," Mike said.
As a former Waratahs player and rugby union coach Mike, now at 60-years-old, turned to outdoor resilience coaching and mental toughness programming, hosting training workshops for boys, men and elite sporting teams.
This season, competitors were allowed to hunt with a bow and arrow, under strict guidelines, for the first time, something Mike is familiar with as a deer hunter, he honed in his bow hunting skills prior to the show and regularly would go 'off-grid'.
"I'm really confident I've got what it takes to win." he said.
"Testing myself and finding my limits is all part of resilience training and I live a life where I practice what I preach."
The biggest challenge he found of the show was learning to use the supplied camera gear contestants record their experiences with.
"There weren't any real surprises," Mike said.
"It was the most incredible experience and one that surpassed all my expectations."
As a single dad, Mike said he had the full support from his children.
"I really only had to answer to my three grown up kids," he said.
"They weren't in the least surprised, in fact, I had nothing but encouragement from them."
The new 10-part season will kick off on Wednesday, March 27 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.
