Medical researchers gather in Nowra to look at ways to boost rural health

Researchers and medical practitioners are gathering in Nowra this week to explore opportunities to improve the health of rural and regional communities.
The 2024 UOW Rural Health Research Conference on Friday and Saturday March 15 and 16 is focused on how to solve the issues and improve health services for all through research, partnership, and capacity-building.
Now in its second year at the University of Wollongong's Shoalhaven Campus, the conference has the theme of 'Innovative Models of Rural and Regional Health Care'.
It features two days of workshops and presentations that examine the length and breadth of the rural health landscape.
Presentation topics include Indigenous health, opioid use in pain management, head and neck cancer, reducing obesity in cardiac patients, food insecurity, mental health and suicide prevention, and the ongoing shortage of rural doctors and medical practitioners.
The presentations and workshops are being hosted by academics and medical experts in the fields of dietetics, medicine, nursing, cancer and physics, many with links to UOW.
UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M Davidson said multidisciplinary perspectives and solutions, driven by research, were crucial to addressing the challenges facing rural health.
"The fundamental issues that are impacting health systems in regional and rural areas, such as access to vital services and ongoing staff shortages, are very real and can, and do, cause very real harm to those communities," she said.
"But by shining a light on the issues, and by bringing together the best and brightest medical and research minds, we can do our bit to create change and improve essential health services, in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra and beyond," Professor Davidson said.
"The conference will bring together a broad variety of perspectives from academics, the industry and practitioners across rural-related health care disciplines, and in doing so, will help researchers forge new connections and build on their capacity for research."
Professor Andrew Bonney, long-term general practitioner on the South Coast and Associate Head of School Research Strategy for UOW's Graduate School of Medicine, said the challenges facing rural health were many and varied, and demanded a greater focus from the research and medical community.
"It has been clear for many years that health services in rural and regional areas are in a state of crisis," he said.
"They face a lack of staff, funding and resources that has a devastating impact on the day to day lives of the many people who live in these communities.
"The annual UOW Rural Health Research Conference brings together experts from across the medical and research fields," Professor Bonney said.
"It is a valuable opportunity to examine the challenges, how we improve the sector and support communities, and how research can help us to better understand the issues and make a true, lasting impact with tangible solutions."
