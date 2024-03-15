South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

All girls basketball clinic at Shoalhaven Tigers with special guest Lauren Jackson

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated March 15 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson Picture supplied by Katherine Griffiths and Shoalhaven Tigers supplied by Greg Turner
Lauren Jackson Picture supplied by Katherine Griffiths and Shoalhaven Tigers supplied by Greg Turner

The Shoalhaven Basketball Association will host select basketball skills clinics across the easter school holidays, to champion and support young girls into the sport, along with a special guest professional player.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.