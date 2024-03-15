All girls basketball clinic at Shoalhaven Tigers with special guest Lauren Jackson

The Shoalhaven Basketball Association will host select basketball skills clinics across the easter school holidays, to champion and support young girls into the sport, along with a special guest professional player.
SBA will partner with She Hoops to provide the girls only skills clinics, which will be delivered by an icon of the sport, Lauren Jackson, which members of the club are beyond excited to have her join the workshops.
As a national and international player of women's basketball, Ms Jackson also recently played with Opals in the Olympic games qualifiers in Brazil.
The clinic will take place on Tuesday, April 16 from 9am to 3pm, with different times for different age groups.
The eight to 13-year-old clinic will run from 9am to 12noon and from 1pm to 4pm the 14 to 24 year old clinic will run.
SBA chairperson Rachel Martin said it was very exciting to have an icon of women's basketball coming to the clinics.
"It is such an exciting opportunity for young girls and women aged between 8 and 24 to be on court with Lauren. Lauren is a NSW Country basketball girl herself and an absolute inspiration," Ms Martin said,
For more information or to register, click here.
