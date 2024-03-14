Pilot program aimed to help Shoalhaven farms and stock survive floods

A State Government pilot program is giving Shoalhaven farmers the chance to put flood refuge mounds on properties to help protect livestock from flooding.
Local Land Services is delivering the new program in partnership with Shoalhaven Council and Dairy NSW, with the initiative open to primary producers in the Lower Shoalhaven floodplain area.
Eligible producers can apply for free professional design and mapping of flood refuge mounds and these can be used to support Shoalhaven Council development applications.
Flood refuge mounds can provide a vital temporary refuge for livestock during flooding, but need to be engineered and have local council approval to be built.
The mounds will factor in landholders' needs and be assessed against flood planning requirements as part of the Lower Shoalhaven River Floodplain Risk Management Study.
Applications close on March 31, with the design and mapping work needing to be completed by May 31, 2024.
The Flood Refuge Mounds Program is funded by the $13 million Early Needs Recovery Program and is part of the $150 million Primary Industry Support Package co-funded by the State and Federal Governments.
"The NSW Government is delivering this new Flood Refuge Mounds Program to help farmers prepare for and reduce losses in future flooding events," said Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty.
"Primary producers in the Lower Shoalhaven have directly experienced the impact flooding has on communities, including affecting farming production, causing animal health issues and economic hardship.
"This initiative provides a welcome boost for these landholders and helps protect their livelihood and livestock from future floods," she said.
Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast, Ryan Park, said the program would "help Shoalhaven farmers to make a start on the development application process:.
He said the program was "one that has been designed based on local landholder feedback".
"I encourage primary producers in the area to consider this program as an option that will help to protect their operations from future flooding impacts," Mr Park said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.