The Shoalhaven's tastiest celebration ready for a bigger and better year

After serving thousands of meals to a huge number of locals and visitors last year, the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food promises to be bigger and better in 2024.
It runs from May 1 to June 10, and the program is already packed with events as more continue to be added.
They include times when different eateries are combining their talents and skills into one location.
That includes the Battle of Burton Street in Vincentia on Friday, May 3, when Phoebe's Kitchen will go head-to-head with Albert and Miso, serving three courses each of a six course Mediterranean feast.
The following day there is the South Coast Moving Feast - a delicious journey sampling the chefs' signature dishes and vibrant vibes at three top Ulladulla and Milton restaurants: Cupitt's Estate, Gwylo and Bannisters.
A bus will ferry diners between the venues.
In Sussex Inlet on May 19 Wicked Bites and Little Eadies are collaborating for the first Jacobs Drive Sunday lunch event.
Ponte Bar and Dining is joining forces with Steve and Jess from Pasta Buoy to present a "pasta inspired" event at Ponte on Friday, May 31 featuring fresh local produce and handmade pasta.
Then on Saturday, June 8, a wide variety of food and entertainment will be a key feature of the annual Viking Festival at Sussex Inlet.
And these are just a taste of the events being organised to highlight the region's freshest and best quality produce.
The event also includes wine tastings featuring offerings from local award-winning wineries, and chef demonstrations that give people a chance to learn from culinary masters as they share their secrets and techniques.
Many of the event feature live music, while there is also an artisanal market showing the products and crafts that showcase the creativity and talent of local artisans.
Behind it all is the theme - the place, the faces behind the places, and the plate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.