South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

New campaign aims to make life better for the region's canine companions

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 14 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Council has provided tips on keeping dogs healthy and secure as part of a new educational campaign launched Thursday, March 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.