New campaign aims to make life better for the region's canine companions

Shoalhaven Council has provided tips on keeping dogs healthy and secure as part of a new educational campaign launched Thursday, March 14.
Director of City Development, James Ruprai, said the campaign was developed to support the council's zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social dog behaviour, and help the owners of more than 60,000 dogs in the Shoalhaven.
Ranger services lead Jodie Parnell said the community expected dogs to be on their best behaviour, and emphasised the importance of responsible dog ownership and integrating with the community.
"We all want a positive experience for our dogs, and by being prepared and following our tips, we set dogs up for an enjoyable outing," Ms Parnell said.
The campaign includes five videos that cover key topics essential for current and aspiring dog owners, covering the journey from microchipping to training.
"The videos take a fun and engaging approach to show that responsible dog ownership is easily achievable," Ms Parnell said.
"Catering to your furry friends' basic needs and wants will encourage them to be on their best behaviour.
"This makes their lives better and certainly has positive outcomes for the community," she said.
"If this isn't followed, your dog may try to escape, bark excessively, or act out of character, potentially resulting in an upset neighbour, an injury to your dog or them being involved in a dog attack."
The video series focuses on how to be a good pet owner while at home or out in the community, with short films on:
To watch the videos and learn more about responsible dog ownership click here, Responsible Dog Ownership | Shoalhaven City Council (nsw.gov.au)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.