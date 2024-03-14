South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Competition to find the world's best a perfect fit for Bomaderry apprentice

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 14 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After winning gold in the Worldskills Australia National Championships last year, Bomaderry's Michael Bowen has been selected in the Australian team that will take on the world's best.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.