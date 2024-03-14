South Coast Register
Berry local, Colin Andrews in Thailand following medical emergency

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated March 15 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 8:00am
Colin Andrews' family are raising funds to support him following a medical emergency in Thailand. Pictures supplied
While in Thailand, Berry local, Colin Andrews experienced serious heart problems, and has since been put in intensive care as he awaits awaiting surgery for a pace maker to be installed before he is allowed to return to Australia.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

