Berry local, Colin Andrews in Thailand following medical emergency

While in Thailand, Berry local, Colin Andrews experienced serious heart problems, and has since been put in intensive care as he awaits awaiting surgery for a pace maker to be installed before he is allowed to return to Australia.
Mr Andrews will be unable to continue working for some time at his self-owned landscaping company when he returns, and his family are raising supporting funds for his return home and to assist with the cost of living while overseas.
Mr Andrew's daughter, Belle Andrews said he collapsed at 3am two weeks ago, when Mr Andrews experienced a severe ventricular tachycardia, an abnormal rhythm of the heart.
"He stopped breathing, they had to do CPR for 27 minutes straight, and shock him a few times with a defibrillator," Ms Andrews said.
Sent to ICU for the following three days, Mr Andrews was released with a follow up appointment booked the next week, when on the morning of the appointment he experienced another abnormal heart rhythm and collapsed.
"The paramedics did CPR for 40 minutes this time," Ms Andrews said.
"We got a phone call on midday Monday he was in ICU, intubated and non-responsive and when we decided to come over, we were told it was pretty bad and weren't sure if he would make it, we got here Wednesday afternoon and he was responding really well.
"He's not allowed to fly home, until the implant has been put in, they won't clear him and let him fly home until it's done."
When home in Berry, Mr Andrews works at Justin Lill Wines along with landscaping, but has previously been known as the local milkman, and all-round a well loved local according to Ms Andrews.
"He's a huge family man, he's got three grandkids which he adores, loves spending time with and rough housing with," she said.
"We all definitely miss his presence in Berry and becoming such an extended trip here as well, he really misses family at home.
"He's just an amazing guy, he's always keen to help others out and he'll drop anything if you need help with something, he's always up for a chat and a bit of banter."
Although the medical procedure itself has been covered by travel insurance, his family have said any donations to ongoing care and support are greatly appreciated, and people can donate here.
"[Travel insurance] will cover the medical now, but because he's self employed he won't be able to go back to work or have an income," Ms Andrews said.
"Then there's the expenses of when he's released from hospital there, and so it will cover his accomodation and other medical expenses, but not income and everything else to cover when he comes home."
