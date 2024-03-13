South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Latest figures show big improvements in Shoalhaven Hospital's surgery lists

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 13 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There has been a major improvement in Shoalhaven Hospital's surgery waiting times during the past year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.