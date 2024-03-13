Latest figures show big improvements in Shoalhaven Hospital's surgery lists

There has been a major improvement in Shoalhaven Hospital's surgery waiting times during the past year.
Bureau of Health Information figures for October to December 2023, there were just 76 people on the elective surgery waiting list who had been there for longer than the recommended time.
A year earlier the figure was 367.
The number of patients of the hospital's elective surgery waiting list had fallen 30.2 per cent over the year to 855 patients, .
The report showed 597 elective surgeries were performed at the hospital during the quarter, 78.3 per cent of them performed on time.
That was a 16.7 per cent increase on the figures 12 months earlier.
The median waiting time for urgent elective surgery was up one day to 15 days, while for semi-urgent chases the median waiting time of 63 days was nine days fewer than a year earlier.
For non-urgent elective surgery, the media waiting time fell a whopping 97 days to 309 days.
There were also improvements in other parts of the hospital, including the emergency department.
The report said 60.3 per cent of people presenting to the ED started treatment on time - a 10.6 per cent improvement over a year.
There was also an increase in the number of ED patients leaving within for hours, with 56.5 per cent of presentation treated and out the door within the timeframe, up 9.4 per cent.
The biggest improvement came with people arriving at the ED in ambulances.
The report said 79.8 per cent were transferred from paramedics the ED staff within 30 minutes or arrival - a 32.7 per cent improvement on the same time a year earlier.
But while treatment figures were up, patients satisfaction fell.
Only 62 per cent of the hospital's patients described their care as "very good", a fall of 9 per cent.
In the emergency department the figure was only 54 per cent, down 5 per cent in a year.
However the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre bucked the trend, with 91 per cent of patients saying the level of care was "very good", a 3 per cent increase.
Health Minister Ryan Park said improvements in ED waiting times across the state were "modest but promising progress".
He said the State Government's Surgical Care Governance Taskforce had helped to drastically reduce the number of patients exceeding the clinically recommended timeframe for planned surgery.
He said there was still much more to do.
"I want to make it very clear - we are far from mission accomplished," Mr Park said.
"While this is a promising improvement, too many people are still waiting too long in our EDs."
Future measures included "boosting staff and infrastructure; but also rolling out urgent care and providing those alternate pathways to care, to treat people outside the hospital; and establishing an ED taskforce to drive improvements in wait times and access to care," Mr Park said.
"The promising improvements in ED wait times and planned surgery performance in the Illawarra Shoalhaven reflect this government's commitment to rebuilding our essential services," added MLC Sarah Kaine.
"It is important to reflect on the impact that these improvements have on not only those needing care in our healthcare system, but also the experience for the over 1,600 people in the Kiama electorate who work incredibly hard in our hospitals," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.