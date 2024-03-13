Bomaderry High School students unite to celebrate world Pi Day

March 14 is known around the world as Pi Day, as the wat the dat is written in some countries is close to the number signifying the relationship between a circle's diameter and circumference.
And this year Bomaderry High School is celebrating the event with a week full of activities and special lessons.
"Despite the difference in date notation, we believe that any day that combines fun, mathematics and Pi is worth celebrating, so we got onboard," said the school's head teacher wellbeing, and maths teacher Julie Mehic.
As part of the festivities, the school took part in the International Mathematical Union Maths Remix Creative Challenge.
It involved adding mathematics to an everyday thing or place, "and we rose to the occasion," Ms Mehic said.
On Monday, March 11, students and staff worked together to turn the school oval into a swarm of human art, creating the Bomaderry High School Pi Day People Mural.
The extraordinary project involved all the school's students coming together to form a giant BHS, the symbol of Pi, and the numeric sequence 3.1415... on the school oval.
"We captured the whole process with a drone, and the end result was nothing short of spectacular," Ms Mehic said.
"All BHS students and staff were briefed and were eager to participate, as numeracy is important in all aspects of education.
"This event truly brought the whole school together," she said.
"We not only had fun and discussed mathematical concepts but also strengthened our team spirit.
"Everyone is proud of the end result, and we believe this was a fantastic way to kick off week seven," Ms Mehic said..
