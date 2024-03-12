South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Expect extra smoke due to hazard reduction burn near Tomerong

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 13 2024 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There could be extra smoke around Tomerong today (Wednesday, March 13), as the National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn in Parma Creek Nature Reserve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.