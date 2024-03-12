Expect extra smoke due to hazard reduction burn near Tomerong

There could be extra smoke around Tomerong today (Wednesday, March 13), as the National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn in Parma Creek Nature Reserve.
The 10-hectare burn is aimed at reducing naturally accumulated fuel loads in the park, better protecting the reserve and neighbours from future bushfires.
The hazard reduction will also provide firefighters with safe zones and access where they can defend properties, should a bushfire occur.
During the burn smoke might be visible from Tomerong and surrounding areas.
Local roads, including the Princes Highway, might also be impacted by smoke so motorists are advised to take care if there is reduced visibility and drive to conditions.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
The burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS each year, often with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
