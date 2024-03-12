Man charged with drug and firearm offences following stop at Tomerong

A man has been charged with firearm and drug offences following a traffic stop on the South Coast.
About 2am on Saturday, March 9, police were conducting proactive patrols of the Princes Highway, when they stopped a vehicle travelling north at Tomerong.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located and seized a shortened firearm from under the driver's seat, two knives, a tomahawk, methylamphetamine, cocaine and cash.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he was charged with possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing ammunition without holding a licence, possessing equipment for administering prohibited drugs, possessing prohibited drugs, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, and carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
He was refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, March 26.
