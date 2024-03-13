Bomaderry Tigers AFL Club's 'come and try' days invites junior newcomers

Bomaderry Tigers Junior AFL Club are hosting 'come and try' sessions this month, for any kids keen to see what the sport is all about.
Two sessions will be held at the new Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry, with the first on Thursday, March 14 and the second the following week on Thursday, March 21 4.30pm to 6pm.
The afternoon will feature a guest talk from motivational sport speaker Korin from Gerringong Soul Fit Co, a number of games and fun activities for newcomers and return players as they are welcomed back to their home ground of Artie Smith Oval.
President Roz Phillips said it would be a great opportunity for girls to try out the sport and for the first time they'll have girls teams in each age division, from under 9s to under 17s.
The club hoped more women and girls would get involved, not only as players, but umpiring, coaching and team management.
"The come and try days are for all our players who have played previously and for new players who haven't tried it before," Ms Phillips said.
"And specifically for girls to get involved in the club."
The event is thanks to a grant from the AFL Australian women's fund, granted thanks to the club's "Girls Can! campaign, which was submitted under the idea that girls can do anything.
"It's a very family friendly club and very accomodating to all abilities, it's lots of fun," Ms Phillips said.
"It's like a little family there to be honest, we play games on a Sunday, but it's not a burden being Sunday's, we go out and meet our friends.
"And AFL is just a game for everyone, with lots of different skills, kicking catching running, it really does a cater for everyone."
"We've got lots of excitement about the new ground too, we've been at the Nowra Showground for three years and travelling, and the new facilities are first class so we're very excited."
