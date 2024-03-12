Working hard to deliver what our local seniors deserve Advertising Feature

Fiona Phillips, Federal Member for Gilmore, joins the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club at the Sod Turning Ceremony for Jindelara Cottage. Picture supplied

One of the things I cherish is supporting local seniors in our community every day.

Times have been tough recently, and that's why I'm targeting support for seniors - delivering practical, responsible, and sustainable measures.

My focus right now is supporting local seniors to deal with the challenges of cost-of-living pressures.

In Medicare's 40th year, I'm proud to say that we are strengthening Medicare.



I fought hard to deliver the tripling of the bulk billing incentive for pensioners, concession card holders and students, which has finally seen bulk-billing rates increase by 4.3 per cent, stopping the decline that we have seen over the past decade.



Because of this measure introduced on November 1 2023, there have been 6,000 more bulk billed GP visits on the South Coast.

We've been making medicines cheaper. On coming to government, we reduced the Pharmaceutical Benefit Safety Net threshold which slashed the yearly cost of medicines by up to 25 per cent for close to 2 million Australians, benefiting many seniors in Gilmore.

We also helped deliver the largest cut to the maximum cost of a script in the 75-year history of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (from $42.50 to $30), which has saved people in Gilmore $1.6 million so far.

I'm thrilled that a total of 184 medicines are now available for a 60-day script for eligible patients.



This is not only good for the hip-pocket, but it also means less travel time on our roads to purchase medicines.



Importantly, it also frees up GP visits for those that need them most.

And, we've added 171 new or amended medicines listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme.

Whether it's our electricity bill relief we've delivered, cheaper medicines, or strengthening Medicare, we're getting on with providing sensible cost-of-living relief while not adding to inflation.

There's still so much to do, but as your local Federal Member for Gilmore, I am always working hard to deliver support for our local seniors.