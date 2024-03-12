Dragons blitz the Shoalhaven to encourage a new league of junior players

The St George Illawarra Dragons conducted school visits and gala days throughout the Shoalhaven region last week as the Best You Can Be Blitz continued.
Gerringong locals Hamish Stewart and Dylan Egan kicked things off at Gerringong Public School with Josh Coric, Connor Muhleisen and Jackson Shereb heading to Kiama Public School.
They continued south with stops at Bomaderry Public School, Greenwell Point Public School, and Terara Public School.
The visits focused on how students could be at their best in the classroom, with players emphasising the importance of respecting and supporting each other to ensure everyone could do their best.
Several rugby league gala days also took place throughout the region with Francis Ryan Reserve playing host to the first gala day, as six schools took part in both tackle and league tag.
Huskisson, St George Basin, Sanctuary Point, Jervis Bay, Bomaderry and Sussex Inlet public schools participated.
Bomaderry hosted a pair of gala days with the first targeted at the under-15s and open age groups with Nowra, Bomaderry, Vincentia, Shoalhaven and Ulladulla high schools taking part.
The second was the Shoalhaven legends primary school day with Culburra, East Nowra, Nowra, Shoalhaven Heads and Terara public schools all in attendance.
The days were organised to give students the opportunity to try rugby league for the first time in either a tackle or tag format with the goal of bolstering junior rugby league club numbers heading into the new season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.