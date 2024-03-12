South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Dragons blitz the Shoalhaven to encourage a new league of junior players

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 12 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The St George Illawarra Dragons conducted school visits and gala days throughout the Shoalhaven region last week as the Best You Can Be Blitz continued.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.