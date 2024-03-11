Moss Vale Road repairs to start nearly two years after floods and landslides

Work will start next month on major repairs to restore full access to traffic on Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain.
Contractors The Rix Group and Retaining Specialists have been appointed to complete repairs to landslip damage caused by record-breaking rainfall in 2022, with work expected to start on Tuesday, April 2.
The $5 million project is being funded by the State and Federal Governments through Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Transport for NSW said the terrain and landslip damage posed unique challenges and risks during the planning process, and it would continue to navigate those as work was carried out.
For the safety of motorists and workers, the road will be closed to traffic while work is carried out at night between 7pm and 5am Sunday to Thursday.
To maintain traffic access for those who need to use the road, work will be briefly suspended for five-minute periods at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Detours for light vehicles will be via Kangaroo Valley Road. Motorists should allow 25 minutes additional travel time.
Vehicles longer than 7.5m or heavier than 12t GVM will need to detour via the Illawarra Highway and Princes Highway, adding 90 minutes travel time.
Transport for NSW said it was managing 50 landslip damage sites on Moss Vale Road at both Barrengarry and Cambewarra mountains as part of its Natural Disaster Recovery Repair Program.
The landslip damage was caused by record-breaking rainfall in 2022, which saw four times the average monthly rainfall in March and more than six times the July average.
Since the initial damage occurred, Transport for NSW has managed more than 150,000 work hours across Moss Vale Road and completed repairs at 24 of the 50 landslip sites.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips said she was "thrilled" to see major works finally set to start.
"I know this will come as a huge relief to locals living on Cambewarra Mountain, in Kangaroo Valley, nearby villages and our wider region," she said.
"The landslip damage from record rainfall has proved extremely difficult for all concerned.
"I'm pleased the Albanese Government, together with the Minns Government are funding these crucial disaster repairs through our Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements," Ms Phillips said.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison thanked the community for its "patience and understanding of the need to put safety first while repair works were organised."
"The NSW Government is committed to helping communities build back better after natural disasters which caused widespread damage to huge parts of the state's road network," she said.
While welcoming the impending start to work, State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, questioned why it had taken so long.
He compared it to works repairing damage on Barrengarry Mountain, which was completed "ahead of schedule".
"I've been arguing to have these works expedited since the rain events almost two years ago," Mr Ward said.
He also questioned the $5 million price tag, asking, "Will this future-proof the mountain and prevent further landslips?"
Or would it be able to provide "little more than a patch-up job", Mr Ward asked.
"If that's the case why wasn't this done months or even years ago?"
