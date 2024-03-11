Shoalhaven religious group founder arrested by sex crimes squad

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have arrested two people following an investigation into alleged historical child grooming under Strike Force Gandell.
The strike force was established in September 2023 to investigate reports a woman had been allegedly groomed as a child by the founder of a religious group at Bangalee, and his partner.
Strike force detectives executed two search warrants - one at the headquarters of a religious group in Bangalee on the South Coast, and the other at a unit in Sydney's CBD, on Thursday, March 7.
In Bangalee, police searched a home and two sheds on the property, where they located and seized a number of items relevant to their investigation.
Following further inquiries, strike force detectives attended an address in Sydney's CBD, about 12.30pm today (Monday March 11) arresting a 73-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman.
The pair were taken to Day Street Police Station, where they are expected to be charged with child grooming offences.
The man is also expected to be charged with failing to comply with his extended supervision order.
Police will allege in court the pair allegedly groomed a woman - who is known to them - from the age of six-years-old
