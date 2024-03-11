"Salty and sweet" performances coming to the South Coast

Benji & The Saltwater Sound System and Robyn Martin Band are combining forces next weekend for a run of 'salty and sweet' shows along the south coast in March.
From Coledale, to Kiama and then Tomerong with a six piece band in tow, the shows feature an incredible line up of musicians, which crowds can expect a heartfelt and high energy performance.
The shows will kick off on Friday, March 15, the entourage will be playing at the Bombie Bar in Coledale RSL, then at Finding Fillmores in Kiama Saturday, March 16 and winding up their touring at Tomerong Hall on Sunday, March 17.
Robyn Martin will open each show with their distinctly Australian sound and stories, with music that covers a wide terrain.
From deep pocket soul, mixed with heartwarming, thought provoking folk sensibilities, to the occasional banjo driven hoedown singalong and a sprinkle of grungy angst rock.
Following the release of her debut album, the title track Milk & Honey has made waves with a film clip bvy Andrew Robinson, which features Djinama Yilaga, Intergenerational Yuin Choir, British Nuclear Bomb Test survivor Nanna Sue Coleman-Haseldine, and the spectacular landscape of Googatha, Wirunga and Arrernte Country (SA and NT).
As the saying goes, a dash of salt brings out the best in everything... and when it comes to music it doesn't get more appetising than .
Next up will be Benji & The Saltwater Sound System, which fuse Pacific flavours and rolling sounds of the Australian Pacific Coast.
Both bands will be accompanied by an impressive line up of musicians including Al Dumbrell (Caravana Sun) and David Ross Macdonald (The Waifs) on drums, Mick Elderfield on sax, Nick Keeling (Casual Projects, Mustard Courage) on keys & trombone, Jono Dalimore on guitar, Sam Martin (Mikelangelo The Black Sea Gentlemen) on bass, plus Ben Fowler on guitar and Robyn Martin on bass and guitar.
Tickets are available at benjiandthesss.com and robynmartinmusic.com/shows
