St Michaels prepares to pay tribute to former student Len Seyffer

A year after his death at the age of 99, World War II veteran Len Seyffer is being honoured by students at his former school.
St Michael's Catholic Primary School is looking to create a commemorate garden around its flagpole, named after Mr Seyffer who was not only a former student, but also a regular visitor.
And the school's year six students are working on as presentation they will deliver to the rest of the students in coming weeks, taking about Mr Seyffer's life and achievements.
To help prepare for the presentation, the students heard from Legacy members Ray Pearson and Darryl Kelly, talking about Mr Seyffer who died the day before Anzac Day, 2023.
Mr Pearson described Mr Seyffer as "an amazing man" who had "a strong influence on many people in Nowra, the Shoalhaven, and many others throughout NSW".
"He left an indelible impression on all he met," Mr Pearson said.
The last surviving member for the Australian Light Horse from WWII, Mr Seyffer also left an impression on St Michael's students when he spoke just a few years ago at the school's Anzac Day services.
Mr Pearson recalled the speech, and how it challenged the students.
"How about you? How do you measure up? In this 'unit' do you look after one another?" Mr Pearson recalled Mr Seyffer saying.
"Do you help a fellow pupil who may be in the jungle of despair, in the mud of grief, or the desert of loneliness?
"If not, why not? In this place you should all be mates."
During that talk Mr Seyffer also spoke about the importance of mateship in WWII.
"Our men were away from their nearest and dearest, so our unit became their home. Anyone wearing the same colour patch was a member of our family, and we took care of them when needed," he said.
"I quote from the padre of the 2/14 Battalion, 'They were magnificent, they would not leave their wounded to lay in the mud, the jungle, or on the sands of the desert.
'They would gather them up, even at the risk of losing their own life'," Mr Seyffer said at the time.
Following the war Mr Seyffer was heavily involved in Legacy, taking the place of fathers who had not made it home from the war, using his contacts in the business field to help young people find jobs, Mr Pearson recalled.
He said Mr Seyffer was involved in other projects and causes n the Nowra community, including setting up the swimming pool, fighting fires and raising money for hospitals and community facilities.
