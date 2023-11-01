Len Seyffer tells St Michaels students about war and mates

Len Seyffer's words to students at St Michael's Catholic Primary School:
Why are we here having this impressive ceremony?
Is it, as some say, to glorify war, to see men blown to pieces, to hear the awesome noise of battle, to taste the fear, to feel the crawling sensation of one's shattered nerves, the stench of the dead?
Glorious? I think not.
No, we are here to simply pay homage to the memory of those who have gone before, through the most terrifying period of our history, and in so doing, paid a devastating price.
It is important that we remember they came from all over the country.
They were ordinary people, in many cases just a little older than yourselves.
I recall the first shot fired in anger when I was 19. On occasions, sometimes I still hear it. Find that strange? I do, after all it's about 80 years ago.
Our men were away from their nearest and dearest, so our unit became their home. Anyone wearing the same colour patch was a member of our family, and we took care of them when needed.
I quote from the padre of the 2/14 Battalion, "They were magnificent, they would not leave their wounded to lay in the mud, the jungle, or on the sands of the desert.
"They would gather them up, even at the risk of losing their own life."
They were rough and tough but so caring for their mates.
Even though some were not 'gentlemen' or saints, nevertheless there was something about them that made them different.
The world diminished with their passing, but it is fait to say, it's a far better place because they were here.
They only request made by all our men , is that hey be remembered.
After what they achieved, stopping the brutal Japanese enemy, until then undefeated, from invading Australia, it's not much to ask.
Without their efforts, we would not be here, make no mistake about that.
They were ordinary men doing extraordinary things under extreme circumstances.
What about you? There is much violence and confrontation throughout our society now.
How about you? How do you measure up? In this 'unit' do you look after one another?
Do you help a fellow pupil who may be in the jungle of despair, in the mud of grief, or the desert of loneliness? If not, why not?
In this place you should all be mates. And in helping someone the recording angel may give you a couple of brownie points. Who knows what a good turn will bring.
At this point I with to tell a little story about mates.
Four boys started school at St Michaels on the same day. They all left on the same day some 5ive to sic years later, two going on to further study at St Josephs in Sydney, the remainder getting jobs locally.
They all remained in touch, enjoying one another's company for some time.
Then the world changed. War was coming here to Australia.
The same four boys joined the army of the same day. They stayed together for six years, except for one lad who lost a leg and left them after about four and a half years.
On returning from the war they continued their relationship for nearly 60 years until two of them died.
The remaining two will meet again on Anzac Day, have four beers, and take about their mates and the past of 83 years.
You can see how much mates meant to these men.
What better way to remember the old Diggers, than to look after our fellow Australians - of that they would approve.
So at a ceremony like this, let us think of our countrymen and women who gave their lives, their limbs, or at the very least their youth, so that this country would remain free, and we would all have a better life.
Let's be sincere and really mean it when we say, "Lest we forget".
