South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Len Seyffer tells St Michaels students about war and mates

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 11 2024 - 12:53pm, first published November 1 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Len Seyffer's words to students at St Michael's Catholic Primary School:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.