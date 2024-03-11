Team effort from the Pham family as they took on The Husky Triathlon together

The Huskisson Triathlon in late February saw athletes come from far and wide to test themselves and for Liam Pham and his family, their dedication to making it over the finish line was no different.
Despite life in a wheelchair, it certainly hasn't restricted Liam as he took part in the triathlon alongside competitors as and raced to the finish-line with the help of his parents, Annette and Hao Pham.
At 21-years-old, this was Liam's third time competing in the Husky Triathlon Festival.
Ms Pham said much of the effort was thanks to the support of Mark Emmerton and Elite Energy and the Jervis Bay Triathlon Club.
"I started taking part in triathlons since about 2016 and have been doing a mini one every year and a few years ago we got this wonderful bike for Liam and thought why not," Mrs Pham said,
"I approached Mark back then and he said we'd love to have Liam, he found a special place to put Liam's bike and it was just so good to be included."
Liam competed in the teams event with his family, as Mrs Pham completed the swimming segment and run using a wheelchair which detaches from a specially designed bike for Liam, while Mr Pham completed the bike ride with Liam.
"[Liam] certainly can show how happy he is and full of life when it comes to a triathlon, it brings him to a new level of awareness of his surroundings and he gets a real excitement from it," Mrs Pham said.
"Everyone knows Liam and they wave, they're very supportive whether they're professional athletes or just residents.
"It makes our day, the community out here are so inclusive and so wonderful and supportive and not just on triathlon day, but all the time, so we're very lucky to live here.
"Anyone can have a go no mater young or old, the Jervis Bay Triathlon Club are a wonderful organisation and they make everyone welcome."
Elite Energy marketing and communication manager Hew Colless said Elite Energy Events believed sports and especially triathlon events should be available to all walks of life, including those with physical, vision and intellectual disabilities.
"With this philosophy, we are able to provide a safe environment for "para" competitors," Mr Colless said.
"Every participant gets a buzz from crossing the finish line, and being able to provide an environment for someone who may have never thought they would even be able to participate is such a rewarding experience - for the participant, their families and for the Elite Energy team alike."
Each year, the Husky Triathlon also supports Noah's Inclusion Services and donated $3,000 as a result of participants in the Husky Night Run.
"Last year we raised $1,500 in what was the event's inaugural year," Mr Colless said.
"We are excited to continue our support for Noah's, the organisation provides much needed support across a range of important fields, for children with special needs in the Shoalhaven."
