Talk and exhibition to pay tribute to a Shoalhaven sporting legend

Artie Smith in a name synonymous with sport on the South Coast.
Dubbed Shoalhaven's Mr Sport by the local newspapers in the 1950s and 1960s, his half century of administration spanned cricket, rugby league, horseracing and rowing regattas.
Mr Smith also had a string of other civic roles, like his own proud literary institute at the Pyree School of Arts.
The local dairy farmer served around 20 different bodies in his time.
He worked for his community at a time when two World Wars and the Great Depression forced structural change on many of the organisations he worked within.
A special afternoon showcasing many of the events and groups that Mr Smith was involved with, and discussing his community legacy, is being held at the Nowra Library.
The free event is being held from 2 to 4pm on Friday, April 5, and people can register to attend by calling 4429 3705 or clicking here.
