Jervis Bay Marine Rescue stalwart Allan Reidy given life membership

Jervis Bay Marine Rescue stalwart Allan Reidy has been named the unit's first life member.
The life membership recognises the former unit commander and deputy unit commander's more than 12 years of service with Marine Rescue.
During that time the skipper of rescue vessel JB20 has also been a valued member of the executive team, and has supported fundraising operations and radio operations.
Mr Reidy said he had enjoyed every minute of his time with Marine Rescue, and planned to continue volunteering for many years to come.
"I'm continuing to enjoy the work," the Tapitallee man said.
Mr Reidy retired from work as an accountant in the banking sector in 2010, and soon had "the best looking gardens in the street, so I thought 'what am I going to do now'."
He ventured to the Marine Rescue Jervis Bay base to look at helping out with radio operations, and was soon signed up as a member to start his progression in the organisation.
He became a radio operator, watch officer in charge of the base, crew member and leading crew allowing him to skipper a boat.
Along the way there was plenty of professional training.
"It's a very professional organisation, there's a lot of professional training that you have to undertake," Mr Reidy said.
He has also been involved in 97 rescues - some as skipper of the JB20 rescue boat, others while coordinating activities from the base.
One of those was in December 2022, when the call came through that a 12-year-old girl on an inflatable paddleboard had been washed out from Iluka Beach.
Mr Reidy said a rescue crew headed out, but it soon became a multi-agency rescue as Navy personnel also spotted the girl about 600 metres from shore, and sent up a helicopter.
Mr Reidy also organised for an ambulance to head to HMAS Creswell, in case it was needed.
The rescue boat was about 200 metres from the girl when a call came through that her father had gone into the water in an effort to save her.
"We all know what happens to fathers trying to rescue kids," Mr Reidy said.
"I had to tell the boat's skipper, 'For God's sake don't run over the father on the wat to rescuing the girl'."
The crew managed to pull both the girl and her father from the water, in what Mr Reidy said was a good result.
"The whole rescue took about 24 minutes," he said.
He also recalled a particularly difficult rescue when he was skipper of the JB20, and the crew was called to a boat in distress at Red Rock Point, where the rocks formed a horseshoe shape.
"We had to in fact reverse into the horseshoe to pull this boat out of the rocks," Mr Reidy said,
"It was difficult because the tide was coming in which was pushing us back in, and the wind was a southerly which was pushing us into the horseshoe as well, so it was pretty hairy that one."
Again it was a successful rescue, with two people taken back to safety at Callala Bay.
Mr Reidy said the types of rescues Marine Rescue conducted was changing, with more rescues for people on inflatable paddleboards, inflatable kayaks and giant inflatable toys.
There were increasing instances of those items being "blown across the bay" when winds picked up.
And he urged anyone using an inflatable device, or putting children on a large inflatable toy, to "keep an eye on the wind".
