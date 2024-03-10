South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Mariners step up to the plate ahead of the new senior season

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 11 2024 - 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Shoalhaven Mariners are gearing up for the 2024 Illawarra Baseball League senior winter season after a successful junior season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.