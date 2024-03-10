Mariners step up to the plate ahead of the new senior season

The Shoalhaven Mariners are gearing up for the 2024 Illawarra Baseball League senior winter season after a successful junior season.
The Mariners have a fresh new leadership team at the helm.
The recent AGM voted in president Liliana Hutchinson, senior vice president Andrew Pearson and junior vice president Brendan Dunphy.
A handful of new and eager committee members will complement the new leadership team.
New president Liliana Hutchinson is excited about the coming season.
"This is an exciting time for the Mariners," she said.
"I look forward to working with the wonderful baseball volunteers in building all facets of our club through development opportunities and fun competition."
Ms Hutchinson said the club was facing the future from a strong base.
"A big thank you to the outgoing executives Stuart and Kerrie Raymond and Gabe Tate for their dedication and hard work over the past decade," she said.
"Their commitment and that of so many others provides a solid foundation to grow the club."
The Mariners are looking to enlist new recruits.
Pre-season training starts at 6pm on Wednesday, March 13.
Players from 14 years and up will be training Wednesdays under lights at the club's home port, Ison Park in South Nowra.
All are welcome to come along and learn the ropes, no matter what skill level.
Equipment is provided if you are new. Wear cricket or soccer shoes if you have them.
More information or registration please go to the Shoalhaven Mariners Facebook page or the club's website.
