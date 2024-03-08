South Coast girls and women well worth celebrating on International Women's Day

International Women's Day, on March 8 is a day set out to celebrate women and girls, and it also offers an opportunity to not only support, but improve the lives of women across the globe.
The 2024 theme is Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress to shine a light on global crises and the call to achieve and improve gender equality.
The South Coast Register have taken a look through the archives and pulled together a collection of women and girls that had an impact in 2024, and well worth celebration on International Women's Day.
Read about them below.
Takesa Frank was named young environmentalist of the year, by the Bob Brown Foundation in 2023. At 21-years-old she has joined the fight in protecting native forests across the Shoalhaven.
Ms Frank attributed her passion for the environment to growing up around nature at Shallow Crossing, as the Clyde River ran through the property, where she's undertaken 'treesit' protests to stop logging of native trees. Ms Frank is now completing a Bachelor of Geography, majoring in human geography with a minor in Aboriginal studies.
Avril Henry received an Australia Day honour of Member of the Order of Australia [AM] in 2024 for services to business, project management and advancement of women in Australia.
The acclaimed keynote speaker, consultant, coach, mentor, media commentator and author, who is passionate about diversity and inclusion, developing collaborative leaders and positive workplaces, emigrated to Australia in 1980 with two suitcases, $500 and a dream to live freely in a democratic society and make a difference.
Professional surfer, Keira Buckpitt competed at the World Junior Championships in San Diego, USA, in January 2024, and last year represented Australia at the at the International Surfing Association [ISA] Games, juniors, to be held in Rio De Janeiro Brazil.
Janet Hughes from Nowra was presented with a Medal of the Order of Australia for her tireless community work.
Volunteering for 60 years in the Nowra community resulted in Mrs Hughes receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia, who is now a resident of IRT Greenwell Gardens.
Mrs Hughes joined the Nowra Jaycee Ladies Auxiliary, known as the Jayceettes, in 1963, and in 1967 she became the inaugural president of the ladies auxiliary for Havenlee.
MARIA Lavalle was selected as the new chairperson of the Blessing of the Fleet Festival in 2023, as former long-term festival chairperson Leonie Smith stood down.
Ms Lavelle was excited about helping to keep the community event up and running, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla.
Linda Tiltsen, Red Cross, Leona Curran, Marine Rescue NSW, Suzanne Borrowdale, NSW Rural Fire Service were all won a category at last years Rotary Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards.
Recognised for their community service and efforts over the years, they were among 15 first responders nominated and Linda Tiltsen, of Vincentia Red Cross, took out Officer of the Year (volunteer category).
Lorraine Mairinger was honoured with an Order of Australia [OAM] in this years recipients, for her dedication and service to community.
Many of her achievements were made through the Lions Club, along with assisting in establishing the Kangaroo Valley Ambulance Station.
