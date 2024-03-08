South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

South Coast girls and women well worth celebrating on International Women's Day

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated March 8 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Takesa Frank was named young environmentalist of the year, by the Bob Brown Foundation in 2023.
Takesa Frank was named young environmentalist of the year, by the Bob Brown Foundation in 2023.

International Women's Day, on March 8 is a day set out to celebrate women and girls, and it also offers an opportunity to not only support, but improve the lives of women across the globe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.