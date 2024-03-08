Passionate volunteer Monica Mudge named NSW Community Hero

Passionate community volunteer Monica Mudge has been named the state's top community hero as part of the NSW Woman of the Year awards.
The visionary behind Trading Lightly was named NSW Community Hero when the awards were presented at Sydney's International Convention Centre on Thursday, March 7.
The award comes after years of supporting the Milton-Ulladulla community, particularly following the Black Summer bushfires devastated so much of the region.
Ms Mudge said she was "completely and utterly overwhelmed, humbled and grateful" for the award and all the support she had received from the community.
"I can honestly say I truly felt like some sort of fraud standing here," she said.
"To be recognised as one woman worthy of such accolades feels very odd.
"You may not see the teams of women I get to work, and volunteer with every day, but trust me, they deserve to be here as much as I did," Ms Mudge said.
"Without them, and the men that support us, I wouldn't be worthy of such generous words and accolades.
"I'm so truly grateful."
Ms Mudge thanked the "beautiful women" who nominated her, along with Women NSW "for bringing together a room full of such fiercely graceful women".
"Wow, I'm so blown away by the human spirit, and the care and dedication to cause that it means to be woman spirit," she said.
A wife, mother of two strong young women, and a yoga teacher, Ms Mudge has been instrumental in setting up trauma-related programs for people of all ages, along with environmental initiatives including Take 3 for the Sea.
In recent times she has been the driving force behind Treading Lightly Incorporated, a a not-for-profit organisation that stands at the forefront of environmental advocacy in the Yuin region of NSW.
As founder and president, she has transformed the organisation into a beacon of hope, dedicated to "Caring for Earth, Connecting Community", particularly since the 2019-2020 bushfires.
In this volunteer role, Ms Mudge has embodied the essence of environmental stewardship, fostering a sense of hope and grassroots change.
She has used the organisation to champion regenerative and sustainable practices that bridge community and environment.
Just being nominated for the award was " a tribute to all the women supporting my vision for a regenerative, thriving community, especially my exceptional team at Treading Lightly, as well as the supportive men and our entire community," Ms Mudge said.
"I'm just a small part of a collective effort toward positive change, and I feel privileged to stand among these inspiring individuals."
Ms Mudge is also a community resilience officer with MacKillop Seasons, supporting community recovery from the bushfires.
