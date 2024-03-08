Currarong hazard reduction burn to complete process that started in 2023

There will be increased smoke around parts of Currarong on Saturday, March 9, as Rural Fire Service crews undertake a hazard reduction burn.
The burn near Peel Street in Currarong during the afternoon completes a process that started last year.
It has been designed in a mosaic pattern to improve environmental outcomes for flora and fauna.
The completed hazard reduction will significantly reduce the bush fire risk to residents in West Currarong.
Operations are planned to be underway after lunch and should take only a few hours to complete.
