South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Sandra Gray named South Coast Woman of the Year for work in Sussex Inlet

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 8 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sandra Gray has had a major impact on the Sussex Inlet community since moving to the coastal village about seven years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.