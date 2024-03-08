Meet two Shoalhaven women breaking down stereotypes and picking up a trade

Aislinn Rebel and Anna Harlow are two South Coast locals making waves in traditionally male-dominated industries like landscape construction and woodworking.
In honour of International Women's Day The South Coast Register caught up with them to learn more about their journeys along their chosen career paths.
Now at 26-years-old, Ms Rebel grew up in the Shoalhaven, with her hands in the dirt for much of her childhood, she tried a few other career paths before starting her apprenticeship in landscape construction, where she finally found a career she loved.
"I'm in the final year of my landscape construction apprenticeship. At 22 I was struggling to decide what my career path and future would look like, and was considering going to university, but knew I needed to be outside and active" Ms Rebel said.
"I was discussing this with my close friend and she suggested landscaping, which I initially thought was crazy, but came around to it and was put in touch with another female landscaper to talk it through and decided to give it a shot."
"I love how different every day is and how hands on it is. I love learning so many skills that are applicable to life and that would otherwise have been hard to learn. I love giving everything a proper crack and learning to carry myself with confidence and strength, and I love being in fresh air and sun. It's a very satisfying trade and I'm proud of the friendships and relationships I've made and hopefully represented women well in my industry."
"Yes, it is male dominated, women currently make up less than five per cent of the industry, but more women are joining and a lot of companies are very open to it. My personal experience has been overall positive, I feel as though most of my hardships have been more around being an apprentice than it has been about being a woman. I know of other, far scarier stories from women in trades and I don't discount their experiences at all. Most apprentices first stepping into the landscaping trade will go through the pain of endless blisters and sore backs, but everyone gets stronger and used to it and will gain more respect with more experience."
"What I learnt early on, is to carry yourself like you're meant to be there - step onto the job site with your shoulders back and an open mind. You have to be able to laugh at yourself through the learning phase, but also respect yourself and not let stuff get to you too much."
"A reminder to stop and appreciate the women who step up and forge paths for others - whether that be in a trade, a business or being a good mother."
After spending time internationally pursuing other careers, Ms Harlow came home to the outskirts of Berry and began a business of her own, following her family's footsteps into a trade, every day she works with her hands alongside the help of her dog Roo.
She sells custom made pieces all across Australia and utilises well-researched, sustainable practices and materials.
"I grew up working in our family's power tool and machinery business in Wollongong and always made furniture, but I spent 10 years in another creative career prior to starting Made By You in 2019," Mrs Harlow said.
"MadeByYou.Online is an all-online sustainable timber furniture business exclusively using the fastest-growing, plantation-grown timber in the world for all our designs. We have a zero-forest supply chain and I'm really proud of how we're doing things differently."
"I love working with my hands, being able to 'create my day', and seeing our pieces in homes all over Australia. Having a design background and a love of interiors means the business is very integrated too so we're always making and creating in our worksop and studio, which I love. I'm constantly refining and improving every part of the business too so there's always an interesting challenge or problem to solve."
"Manufacturing and woodwork in general is a very male-dominated industry but I think being an outsider to that industry is my superpower. I think there's a unique warmth, deep consideration for materials and simplified practicality when women design products. Our main problem is other businesses trying to copy our designs and the look and feel I've built - but I think all style, no substance is a flawed model which is why I'm focused on ethics and sustainability first. You can't fake that."
"Knowledge and skills are equally important. The more you know, and the more ability you develop - the more options you have. Explore all facets of your intellect and creativity, and synthesise them - you'll find your path."
"Work. The work that has been done, the work that has been recently un-done, and the work we need to do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.