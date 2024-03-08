Meet two Shoalhaven women breaking down stereotypes and picking up a trade

"Yes, it is male dominated, women currently make up less than five per cent of the industry, but more women are joining and a lot of companies are very open to it. My personal experience has been overall positive, I feel as though most of my hardships have been more around being an apprentice than it has been about being a woman. I know of other, far scarier stories from women in trades and I don't discount their experiences at all. Most apprentices first stepping into the landscaping trade will go through the pain of endless blisters and sore backs, but everyone gets stronger and used to it and will gain more respect with more experience."

