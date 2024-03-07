This convoy is all about having a conversation on mental health

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy is headed to the Shoalhaven.
The convoy travels to regional communities around the country to help Australians understand the important role they can play in looking out for their friends, family and colleagues.
The convey is headed to the following locations:
Kiama - Kiama Seaside Markets, Black Beach, Kiama, on Sunday, March 17, from 9am to 2.30pm.
Nowra - Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Monday March 18, from 12:30 to 2pm, with a free barbecue lunch.
Vincentia - Anytime Fitness, 2/8 Moona Creek Rd on Tuesday March 19, from 8 to 9:30am, with a free barbecue breakfast.
Ulladulla - Civic Centre, 81B Princes Highway on Tuesday March 19, from 12:30 to 2pm, with a free barbecue lunch.
You can find more information here on the RUOK website.
