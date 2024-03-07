Life with Luna will have you over the moon with joy

The Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week is the female American Staffordshire bull terrier Luna, who is not quite two years old.
Luna is a sweet, quiet, and happy girl who has previously lived with small children, so she might be suitable for a young family.
She also simply adores water, and would love it if her new home and family has a clam pool to play and simply relax in.
Luna can be a bit shy and nervous in new situations, and will benefit from being taken to different places, meeting lots of people and meeting lots of dogs and other animals to help boost her confidence.
She is exuberant and full of beans with a wiggly butt, and loves attention, hugs, kisses and head scratches.
Luna costs $100 to adopt and is microchipped, vaccinated, desexed, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
You will find full details about Luna here.
