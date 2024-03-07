Police search for man last seen on the South Coast during December

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the South Coast.
Raymond Cusack, 54, was last seen in the Bega area in December last year.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified on Thursday, March 7, and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Raymond's welfare due to his medical condition.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall and of thin build, with a bald head, tanned skin, long grey beard and hazel eyes.
He might be travelling in a white Hyundai compact with NSW registration DF27EN.
He is known to frequent the Bega and South Coast areas, but might also have travelled further south into Victoria.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
