Berry opens its arms to all, with the message that everyone's welcome

Rainbow decorations are taking pride of place all over Berry - on walls, flags and even wrapped around a bull.
And with the colours is the simple message - "Everyone's welcome".
Following the end of Sydney's Mardi Gras, Berry is determined to carry the celebratory vibes into March.
The Berry Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the Everyone's Welcome campaign, encouraging everyone to savour the lasting warmth and inclusivity that defines the town.
As part of the campaign the rainbow decorations will be scattered throughout Berry during March, symbolising the town's enduring support for the freedom to choose.
Local businesses will sustain the festive spirit with Mardi Gras-themed events, products, and special offers, creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to revel in love.
Local Berry residents Troy Weigall and Cam Ayrton have been together for 22 years, married in 2018, and have two beautiful children.
They are owners of local businesses Berry Chocolatier and Foodscape Tours.
Troy expressed his enduring pride in the town's celebration of diversity, extending a heartfelt welcome to the LGBTQIA+ community and ensuring delightful experiences for all.
"Having worked and lived in Berry for over nine years, it's heartening to witness the town celebrate our community and our love," he said.
"The sight of rainbows everywhere fills me with pride, and the shared sentiment that everyone is welcome mirrors my own experience.
"With a rich and enduring queer history, Berry fosters a supportive LGBTQI community, embracing couples, singles, families - all genuinely kind.
"The town truly radiates a warm and inclusive atmosphere," Troy said.
Berry Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president Kate Dezarnaulds said Berry's charm and commitment to delivering exceptional visitor experiences made it "the perfect retreat after the lively Mardi Gras festivities".
"We're excited to open our arms to everyone, maintaining our commitment to celebrating diversity," she said.
"Our focus on creating an inclusive environment remains a top priority for our town.
"The unique vibrancy brought by LGBTQIA+ visitors contributes positively to both our community and local businesses," Ms Dezarnaulds said.
Continuing the celebration, Berry is running "Free 2 Choose" competition, offering a chance for a fortunate couple to win a free night's stay at The Berry View, coupled with two experiences valued at $300 each.
The love-and-luxury-themed experiences includes ring-making workshops, pottery lessons, shopping, beauty treatments, winery tours, chocolate making, and more.
Entries can be made by visiting here.
They close at 10am on Monday, March 25, with the winner announced at 1noon the same day.
To conclude the month, The Great Southern Hotel will host a special disco event on Saturday March 23, adding an extra layer of joy to the ongoing festivities.
For more information on Berry's activities during March, visit www.berry.org.au/events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.