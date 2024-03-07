South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

AFAC seasonal bushfire outlook report released for autumn

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated March 7 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The autumn bushfire outlook report identified no increased risk this season, despite increased foliage growth across eastern NSW. Picture from file
The autumn bushfire outlook report identified no increased risk this season, despite increased foliage growth across eastern NSW. Picture from file

AFAC, the National Council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand's recently released autumn bushfire outlook report identified no increased bushfire risk for New South Wales this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.