Industry pressures result in closure of Huskisson restaurant, Serotonin on Currambene

A drop in consumer spending, sky high commercial rent and staffing challenges caused the recent demise of many hospitality venues across Australia, with Huskisson restaurant Serotonin on Currambene the latest to take a hit.
Owner Zoe Cornish curated a plant based menu to be totally inclusive, catering to a range of dietary requirements, she opened in 2022 after 15 years managing hospitality venues across the south coast.
Located on Currambene Street, Huskisson just a few hundred metres off the town's main street they quickly found the location was a challenge.
"We realised pretty quickly the location was a big struggle and there's been heaps of other factors in the last twelve months, everyone's pretty well aware of what hospitality is facing."
"Just to add onto that is something you can't control, you can change suppliers to cut costs, be careful on your labour, increase your prices to make more money but if you have a contract and your rent is your rent, your overheads are something you can't control."
Over the past twelve months, their labour costs increased by more than seven per cent, which Ms Cornish said often accounted for between 20 to 40 per cent of a businesses total income, but that wasn't the only direct hit they received.
"Like everyone across the country, our power supply went up by 30 per cent, our supplier called us and said that'll be about $15,000 a year," she said.
"And that's for residential people as well, so that relates to customers not having as much to spend, their electricity, taxes and personal expenses are going up as well."
The property Serotonin on Currambene was in is currently for sale, and Ms Cornish said her landlord offered an option to end their lease early, hoping to gain more interest from buyers, which she said felt like a 'get out of jail free card', as their expenses stacked up.
Now, after her own experience she's worried Huskisson and surround suburbs could become a mecca for franchise and chain restaurant venues rather than family owned and locally operated businesses as industry pressures stacked up.
"Nowra is a prime example, you see so many things pop up and disappear within six months, a very small part of it is people jumping on the dream without knowing what they're in for.
"If it's an us or them, big chains, versus small family owned businesses I genuinely wonder if that will still be a thing we see, especially in regional areas in five years time.
"A couple of months ago I would have said new businesses just wont happen, but I'm seeing articles every other day of big, well established, well regarded venues in major cities closing the doors after 15 years because they can't do it either.
"That's just where I wonder about the future of the industry."
Being a tourism destination, businesses around Jervis Bay typically had a lull during winter and the influx of tourists throughout summer was enough to manage costs during the slower months, but as summer slowed so did business.
"We're not seeing summers like we used to, this summer especially," Ms Cornish said.
"Nothing was fully booked weeks ahead, you could plan to go out for dinner that night somewhere of your choice and there's just not as many people around with as much money to spend."
Despite these challenges the team behind Serotonin on Curambene planned to one day open another venue when the timing is right and the market has stabilised, as she encourages past customers to keep an eye out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.