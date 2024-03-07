South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

Grumpy Old Man - these birds are more than a minor problem

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 8 2024 - 10:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maybe it's just me, but I am sometimes puzzled by the behaviour of birds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.