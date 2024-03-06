South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Business leaders take to the bush at Sussex Inlet to raise money for charity

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 7 2024 - 10:56am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty high-profile businessmen and women from Sydney are hitting the bush around Sussex Inlet today (Thursday, March 7) to raise money for charity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.