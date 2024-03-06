Business leaders take to the bush at Sussex Inlet to raise money for charity

Sixty high-profile businessmen and women from Sydney are hitting the bush around Sussex Inlet today (Thursday, March 7) to raise money for charity.
They are embarking on a 100km off-road adventure as part of The Smith Family Challenge - a two-day 100km off-road course.
As part of the event, teams of four scramble through bush on foot, mountain bikes, and over the water on kayaks before they reach the finish line.
Every challenger pays the full cost of the experience, so 100 per cent of the funds raised go directly to The Smith Family's Learning for Life education support program for children experiencing disadvantage.
Over the years that charity has supported many students from the Shoalhaven, including lawyer and Shoalhaven City Councillor Paul Ell who is speaking with challenge participants tonight as a way of thanking them for their support.
Raised by his grandparents in East Nowra, Cr Ell said The Smith Family's support started when he was in primary school and continued through to his university studies.
"It was thanks to a Smith Family scholarship that I was able to have access to the opportunities that other kids did, and the playing field was levelled in that sense," he said.
"That support was just invaluable and made sure I was able to get through my studies successfully, and I am where I am today as a practising solicitor for nearly 10 years, and the other things I do, thanks to that support."
Tony Davis, former chair and founding director of Australia's oldest and largest data science group Quantium and Non-Executive Director of The Smith Family, has run the challenge since 2016, with the event raising close to $10 million under his tenure.
"I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve with this event and sincerely thank all our supporters for their donations over the years," Mr Davis said.
"Since former Smith Family Board member Paul Tobin created the Challenge in 2008, participants have raised enough money to support 16,000 children in need through The Smith Family's educational support program.
"That's a phenomenal impact - education can be so transformational for a young person and those positive benefits radiate into the community," he said.
"Being able to fully participate in their education allows a young person to change their circumstances, so they can create a better future for themselves.
"In previous years we've even been lucky enough to have some alumni students (former Learning for Life program participants) take part in the challenge," Mr Davis said.
"Hearing about their successes have been incredibly inspiring."
Other notable participants of the Challenge have included Jason Pellegrino (Domain), Chad Walker (Walkercorp), and Richard Wagner (Morgan Stanley), as well as teams from firms Allegro, FiveV, Greenstone Partners, and Automic.
This year, Smith Family Challenge target is $1 million, which is enough to sponsor more than 1,500 Australian children in need through The Smith Family for a year.
However, the event's participants are hoping to exceed that amount.
To donate visit www.thesmithfamilychallenge.com.au
