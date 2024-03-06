Police investigate after four Nowra homes burnt in one night

Police are investigating whether there is a possible fire bug in Nowra after fires in four homes within the spate of a few hours.
The homes burnt include one in Kinghorne Street, Nowra, which was damaged by fire just a few days earlier, and the neighbouring house.
Both had been vacant for a long time, as had a home that was badly damaged in Warramunga Street, Nowra.
Emergency services were first called to Kinghorne Street about 11.30pm on Tuesday, March 5, following reports of a house fire.
They returned to Kinghorne Street a short time later, with a neighbouring house alight about 12.45am on Wednesday, March 6.
One home suffered significant damage and the other suffered minor damage.
A couple of hours later about 3am emergency services were called to Schregel Close in Nowra to reports of a unit fire.
No one was home at the time, and the unit suffered damaged to the front patio and roof.
Finally around 4.30am, emergency services were called to Warramunga Street Nowra, amid reports of another house fire.
The empty home suffered significant damage.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended each home and established a crime scene.
Investigations are continuing to establish whether the fires are linked, but they are being treated as suspicious.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
