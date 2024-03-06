Jakira is a girl who just wants to be loved

The Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat of the week is Jakira.
She is a beautiful girl who loves attention, cuddles, and appears to be a confident cat who should suit most families.
Jakira is a one-year-old inside cat who has been trained to use kitty litter.
She is super affectionate, loves people, and especially loves attention and having snuggles with her humans.
Jakira costs $80 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
More details about Jakira are here.
