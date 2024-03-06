South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jakira is a girl who just wants to be loved

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 7 2024 - 8:28am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat of the week is Jakira.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.