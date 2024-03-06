Dolphins put on a show for Coastal Waters residents

It's not every day you get to see dolphins in your backyard, but for Coastal Waters aged care residents, last week was their lucky week.
The Shoalhaven locals got to experience the best that Jervis Bay had to offer, getting out on the water on a much-anticipated dolphin cruise.
Organised by the lifestyle services team at the Worrowing Heights facility, the trip was a new activity for residents and one that was thoroughly enjoyed.
Lifestyle services officer Teresa Holland said arranging the outing was areal team effort - from the kitchen staff to the facility manager, to the nurses who came along to help - and was worth every moment.
"It was such a wonderful day out on the beautiful Jervis Bay," she said.
"We had perfect weather, a great crowd and so many dolphins - the residents had a great time.
"It's a tough gig, but someone's got to do it!"
