Shoalhaven massage courses welcomed by peak industry body

The nation's peak body for massage therapists has welcomed a move by Nowra TAFE to offer two massage courses for the first time.
The Certificate IV in Massage Therapy and Diploma of Remedial Massage have started at Nowra TAFE, arming Shoalhaven students with the practical skills and experience to launch a career in the growing industry.
It comes as the Association of Massage Therapists, Australia's oldest industry body for massage therapists, released a skills report predicting the profession would grow by 20 per cent over the next five years.
"AMT is delighted that the diploma is being offered across so many TAFE NSW campuses, especially in regional areas where the qualification has not previously been taught," said AMT vice-chairperson Ian Lim.
"We know from the research that massage therapy plays an important role in supporting primary health care in rural and regional areas, where massage therapists are the largest complementary health profession based on both practitioner numbers and use.
"AMT looks forward to seeing the graduates of the TAFE NSW courses make profound and meaningful contributions as part of the healthcare workforce in NSW over the next few years."
As part of the course, students will blend online classes with weekly practical workshops at TAFE NSW Shellharbour, where they will hone their skills in a massage clinic offered to members of the public.
TAFE NSW Nowra massage teacher Lia Conti said the clinic reflected the "hands-on" ethos of the course.
"This allows students to get real-life interactions with clients and a deeper understanding of the physical and psychological demands of the job," she said.
"A lot of people post-COVID are looking more for that human touch and connectedness with their healthcare and this is creating even more demand for massage therapists."
Ms Conti said the Certificate IV in Massage Therapy armed graduates with the skills to work as a relaxation therapist in day spas and salons, while the Diploma of Remedial Massage opened up more employment opportunities.
"It can increase your employability exponentially, giving you access to the NDIS and opening up positions supporting allied health professionals or to go into private practice," she said.
"There really is a growing understanding of how massage can support many of the traditional areas of healthcare."
