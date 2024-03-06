Zac's growing skills and commitment recognised with prestigious award

Former Vincentia High School student Zac Heapy has been recognised for his commitment to horticulture.
After completing his Certificate II in Horticulture while a year 12 student at Vincentia High last year, Zac was recently awarded the Australian Institute of Horticulture's Kim Morris Student Merit Award.
The award stated Zac's "dedication and passion for the field are truly inspiring".
While Zac's passion for plants is focused on landscaping and "transforming the landscape and designing wonderful gardens", it also incorporates his photography and art, which are also gaining increased recognition.
After receiving the award, Zac said he was "very excited to see my future within Horticulture and the avenues I may go down".
"I had a lot of challenges, but I persevered," he said.
And he advised others to, "Never give up and your follow your passion.
"I love watching my hard work pay off and the delight it gives others," Zac said.
"Everyone who walks past always comments on how beautiful my gardens are."
He thanked the team at Botanica Nurseries at Silverdale, the Australian Institute of Horticulture, Vincentia High School and TAFE NSW "for this amazing academic opportunity".
Zac said he planned to start his own business.
