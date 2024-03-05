Time is running out to keep Isaac's Idol dream alive

After wowing the Australian Idol judges with his version of Ed Sheeran's I See Fire, Burrill Lake's Isaac McCallum needs votes to stay in the competition.
Appearing on the television talent show on Monday, March 4, Isaac put in a strong performance.
Judge Kyle Sandilands said the rendition showed Isaac was back, and how comfortable he was when he knew the words to a song.
"My advice would be to only sing the songs you know from now on," Sandilands said.
Fellow judge Marcia Hines said Isaac had a "great rock voice", while Amy Shark gave the performance a standing ovation.
But the strong responses from the judges will mean nothing if Isaac does not attract the votes to stay in the competition.
Isaac has attracted a huge amount of support from the Shoalhaven community, with many texting Isaac to 0457 500 700 to help him hold on to his place and his Idol dream.
Voting closes at 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, March 5), ahead of the results being revealed.
