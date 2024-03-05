'Life and death' situation as paramedics removed from Valley for nine weeks

Union officials are working to resolve the staffing issues that have left Kangaroo Valley without any paramedics for the next nine weeks.
"The union is quietly hopeful that things will get resolved," said a Health Services Union spokesperson.
The union's local paramedic delegate, Josh Yabsley, said Kangaroo Valley had been without paramedics in the town since a new roster started on Saturday, March 2,.
He said the situation would remain unchanged for nine weeks, which was "an all-time low" for the ambulance service.
Mr Yabsley said the situation had been brought about by a paramedic taking maternity leave, and the Ambulance Service not replacing her.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said he had been approached by local paramedics willing to work overtime to ensure the Kangaroo Valley community continued to have emergency medical care, but the State Government had refused the offer.
"Ambulance officers approached their management directly offering to do overtime, and these requests by frontline officers were refused," he said.
"This is a case of this government putting its budgets before patients in isolated communities like Kangaroo Valley."
Mr Ward said the situation could easily mean "the difference between life and death".
"This government is doing enormous damage to my community, and potentially putting people's lives at risk, and I just simply will not stand for it," he said.
The situation was particularly dangerous, he said, because of the poor quality of roads leading to and from Kangaroo Valley, and continued roadworks and contraflow arrangements on the road between Bomaderry and the Valley.
Shadow Health Minister Matt Kean said the situation in Kangaroo Valley was a symptom of a health system that was "clearly at breaking point".
He accused the government of "putting the budget before patients and refusing to staff this ambulance station".
"It's just unacceptable," Mr Kean said.
"It's very concerning that the government is neglecting the people of Kangaroo Valley and turning a blind eye to this community."
He called on Health Minister Ryan Park to "staff this ambulance station and put the people of Kangaroo Valley first ahead of their budget".
Mr Ward said Mr Park was failing a big test "happening not only on his watch, but in his back yard".
"He could fix it right now, and he's choosing not to," Mr Ward said.
However the Ambulance Service has rejected claims the Kangaroo Valley station had been closed, saying it was available for use by paramedics on shift in the region, who could be deployed to the area.
"The safety of patients and paramedics is our highest priority and we want to assure the community the Shoalhaven region will continue to have 24/7 ambulance coverage," a spokesperson said.
"NSW Ambulance operates a statewide network of highly mobile clinicians who can be moved throughout shifts to provide emergency responses across a region."
The spokesperson said people should continue to call Triple Zero or go to an emergency department if they had a severe injury, illness or a life-threatening emergency.
"The NSW Ambulance Virtual Clinical Care Centre is also available to provide secondary triage services and advise treatment options to patients who call Triple Zero ," the spokesperson said.
