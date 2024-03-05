Ducks take up residence in pool during school swimming titles

Students from the Southern Anglican School Sports Association took to swimming like duck to water at the Nowra Aquatic Centre on Tuesday, March 5.
And the ducks were not too happy about it.
As the swimming events slowed for a lunch break, a family of ducks took up residence in the pool, occupying lane one after being moved away from busier areas.
But they were not happy about being disturbed by all the activity happening around them, with the parents at one stage trying to peck a swimmer in lane two, according to people watching the proceedings.
Eventually the staff and others managed to herd the parent ducks and clutch of ducklings out of the pool and on to greener pastures, allowing the competition to continue unimpeded.
